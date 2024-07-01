Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 7,842 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.66. 144,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

