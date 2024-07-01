Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,636 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 5.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.51% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $53,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 193,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 173,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

