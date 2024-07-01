Financial Analysis: Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) & Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Fujitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fujitsu pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Fujitsu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.86 billion 0.97 $82.17 million $3.55 21.14 Fujitsu $26.02 billion 1.14 $1.76 billion $0.50 31.40

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.46% 5.49% 3.60% Fujitsu 6.78% 13.97% 7.70%

Summary

Fujitsu beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

