Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $500.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

