Financial Partners Group LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.