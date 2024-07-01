Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $220.46 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.32 and its 200 day moving average is $228.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.