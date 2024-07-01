Financial Survey: PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) vs. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PetVivo and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PetVivo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 5 0 2.83

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus price target of $280.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than PetVivo.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PetVivo has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.6% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,016.64% -1,319.59% -299.92% Becton, Dickinson and Company 6.76% 13.90% 6.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $920,000.00 11.23 -$8.72 million ($0.79) -0.66 Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.37 billion 3.49 $1.48 billion $4.54 51.48

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats PetVivo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.