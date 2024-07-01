FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

FINW stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $5,023,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

