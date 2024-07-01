First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 308,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SKYY stock opened at $95.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

