First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1955 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 708.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 82,550 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 703,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 180,663 shares during the period. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.