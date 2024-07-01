First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTGC opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $25.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1955 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
