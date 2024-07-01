First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.31

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $62.67, with a volume of 33527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

