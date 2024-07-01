First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,598. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

