Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $82.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $79,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

