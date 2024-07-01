Floor & Decor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,777 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 3,761 put options.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.87. 895,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

