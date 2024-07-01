Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £197.22 ($250.19).

FLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($217.61) to £175.89 ($223.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($270.20) to £207 ($262.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($279.08) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

LON:FLTR opened at £144.65 ($183.50) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £120.20 ($152.48) and a 1 year high of £179.80 ($228.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of £151.90 and a 200-day moving average of £154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,476.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.