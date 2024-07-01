Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £197.22 ($250.19).
FLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($217.61) to £175.89 ($223.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($270.20) to £207 ($262.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($279.08) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
