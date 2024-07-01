FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Down 4%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.97 and last traded at $58.11. 46,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 519,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,839,394 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after buying an additional 140,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

