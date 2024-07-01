Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $87.91 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.