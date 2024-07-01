Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,884 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,547,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $244,572,000 after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

