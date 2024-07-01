Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 145 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $667,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 455,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.