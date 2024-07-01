Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 251 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $82.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $84.48.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

