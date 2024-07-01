Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FHLC opened at $68.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

