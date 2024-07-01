Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 549,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,881,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.09 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

