Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $223,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 842 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COIN opened at $222.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.20.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total value of $3,985,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,021 shares of company stock worth $80,655,822. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

