Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $839,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2,968.2% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGX opened at $52.53 on Monday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

