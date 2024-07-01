Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 518,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.