Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 9,875 Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CGMS stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

