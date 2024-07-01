Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $42.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

