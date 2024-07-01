Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $344.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.