Francis Financial Inc. Buys 476 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

Starbucks stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.