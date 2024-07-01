Francis Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 5,323 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.
IUSB stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
