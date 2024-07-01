Francis Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 7,982 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

