Francis Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

