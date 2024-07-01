Francis Financial Inc. Purchases 1,446 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

