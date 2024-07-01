Francis Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,839 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

CGGO stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

