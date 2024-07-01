Francis Financial Inc. Sells 6,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Francis Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.76 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

