Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
CRGO opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Freightos has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.28.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. On average, analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.
