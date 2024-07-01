Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freightos stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freightos Limited ( NASDAQ:CRGO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. M&G Plc owned 3.70% of Freightos at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

CRGO opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Freightos has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. On average, analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

