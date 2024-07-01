Frontera Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of TSE FEC opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.32 and a 12-month high of C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.18 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post 1.7414141 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

