FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAIO opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $26.38.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

