Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

