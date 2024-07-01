FY2024 EPS Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $212.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.54 million.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 0.9 %

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $14.61 on Monday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 195.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.