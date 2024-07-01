FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issued By Zacks Research

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRWD. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 273,689 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,500 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.