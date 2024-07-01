FY2025 Earnings Forecast for R1 RCM Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMFree Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2028 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

RCM opened at $12.56 on Monday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

