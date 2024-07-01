FY2025 EPS Estimates for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Raised by Analyst

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Daktronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DAKT opened at $13.95 on Monday. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $645.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daktronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Daktronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Daktronics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 32,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.