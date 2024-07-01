FY2025 EPS Estimates for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Raised by Analyst

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Daktronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Daktronics Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of DAKT opened at $13.95 on Monday. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $645.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daktronics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.