FY2025 EPS Estimates for DocuSign, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DocuSign in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $2,512,641.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,693.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,107 shares of company stock worth $4,861,484. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.