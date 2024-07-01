FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$431.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.40 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.70.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.78.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

