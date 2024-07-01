Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,182 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 153,065 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAMB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $301.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

