Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.66

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 1830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Gannett Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $697.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.50.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.1% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,292,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after buying an additional 703,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Gannett by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 557,079 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Gannett by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 781,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gannett by 22.3% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 496,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90,521 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

