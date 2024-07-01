Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Gauzy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAUZ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.44. 17,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,603. Gauzy has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

