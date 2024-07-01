GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,256,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,615,000.

NYSE GEV opened at $171.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.66. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

