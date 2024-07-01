Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.
